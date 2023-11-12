AdvisorShares Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises 0.7% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,249,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,712,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,034,000 after acquiring an additional 77,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $453.02. 170,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,975. The business has a fifty day moving average of $437.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,160,097. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

