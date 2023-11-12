AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 3,968 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. HEICO comprises approximately 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in HEICO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,379.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,617,756.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Price Performance

NYSE:HEI traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.33. 228,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,260. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.51 and a 200 day moving average of $167.49. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $147.69 and a 1-year high of $182.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $722.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.10.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

