AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 5,632 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Stepan worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stepan during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 93,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Stepan by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SCL. CL King upgraded shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stepan Stock Up 1.3 %

SCL traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.59. 65,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30. Stepan has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $114.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). Stepan had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.32%.

Insider Transactions at Stepan

In other Stepan news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $51,442.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,209.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

