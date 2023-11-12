AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,374,000 after buying an additional 593,680 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,095,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,327,000 after purchasing an additional 78,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,454 shares of company stock worth $2,034,732 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $104.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,457. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.08.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

