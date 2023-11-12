AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.65% of GrowGeneration worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 644.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 158.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

Shares of GRWG stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 545,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,224. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

