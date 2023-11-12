AdvisorShares Investments LLC Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 0.9% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.61. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

