AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Tilray worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Tilray by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,756,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,630,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 216.38%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tilray

Tilray Profile

(Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.