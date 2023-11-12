AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Compass Point lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.60. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $125.38.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

