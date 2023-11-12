AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,318,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,252,000 after acquiring an additional 262,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,612. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average of $131.51. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $115.97 and a 52 week high of $160.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $534,726 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals



Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

