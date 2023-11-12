AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $19.21 Million Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,467,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF accounts for about 5.5% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 5.38% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $19,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,566,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 998,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,739,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,443,000. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 103.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 525,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 267,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MSOS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.55. 5,862,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,871. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

