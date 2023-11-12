AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for 0.7% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in Aflac by 366.6% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,205 shares of company stock valued at $11,425,157 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.48. 1,626,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,371. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

