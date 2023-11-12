AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. Science Applications International comprises 0.7% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,061 shares of company stock worth $778,169 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SAIC traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.36. 219,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,082. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $123.53.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

