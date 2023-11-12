AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,112. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Argus raised their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

