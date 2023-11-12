AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 0.9% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 86,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

BR stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.12. The stock had a trading volume of 557,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $189.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.14.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $2,392,899.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,280.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,193 shares of company stock valued at $31,866,717. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

