AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Polaris makes up approximately 1.0% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 14.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Polaris by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth $294,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 69.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 31.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PII traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $87.81. The company had a trading volume of 475,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,291. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Polaris

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.