AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $42.27 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,739 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 12.1% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $42,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $140.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,785,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,574. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.