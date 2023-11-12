AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $14.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $528.89. 1,147,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,589. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $520.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.94 and a 12-month high of $558.64.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.