AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Holdings in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) by 175.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.38% of SNDL worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SNDL during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SNDL during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SNDL during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SNDL by 41.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SNDL during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,973,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,284. SNDL Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SNDL ( NASDAQ:SNDL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $182.05 million during the quarter.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

