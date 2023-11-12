AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,374,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 1.83% of High Tide worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HITI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in High Tide by 162.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in High Tide during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in High Tide by 149.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 52,882 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the first quarter valued at about $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Stock Performance

Shares of HITI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. 317,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,143. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. High Tide Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. High Tide had a negative net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $93.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that High Tide Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HITI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of High Tide in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of High Tide in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

High Tide Profile

(Free Report)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Featured Stories

