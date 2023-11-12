AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $40.38 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 557,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,384,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 11.6% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,518,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,533,238. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

