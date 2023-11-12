AdvisorShares Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $38,700,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $7.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,700,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $155.26.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Raymond James started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

