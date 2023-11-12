AdvisorShares Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Lennar by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Lennar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.20. 1,431,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,003. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.73 and a fifty-two week high of $133.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.06 per share, with a total value of $100,909.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $998,385.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,599 shares of company stock worth $301,984 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

