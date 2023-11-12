AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $505,000 Investment in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

AEL remained flat at $53.75 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,643. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $266,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,549,289. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

