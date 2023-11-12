AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDCC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,916 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,226,000 after acquiring an additional 65,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,659 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on IDCC shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $209,380.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,032.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $30,401.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $209,380.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,032.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,864 shares of company stock worth $402,919. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of InterDigital stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.29. 345,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,786. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.68. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

