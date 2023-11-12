AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 1,088 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.7% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,910. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $448.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,501. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.26. The company has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.