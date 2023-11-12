AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 2,304 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 0.6% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,240,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Danaher by 38.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,726,000 after buying an additional 1,252,274 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.18 and its 200-day moving average is $235.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The company has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

