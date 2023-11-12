AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP traded up $3.86 on Friday, reaching $77.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,186,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,222. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

