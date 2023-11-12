AdvisorShares Investments LLC Raises Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Middleby accounts for 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,520. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $162.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 720 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,202.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at $966,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 720 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,202.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $544,175. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

