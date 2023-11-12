AdvisorShares Investments LLC Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 0.9% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.62. 1,468,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $216.55 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

