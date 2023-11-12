AdvisorShares Investments LLC Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.1 %

ICE stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.78. 2,422,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,636. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,202 shares of company stock valued at $11,299,952. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

