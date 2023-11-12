AdvisorShares Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Chuy’s worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after buying an additional 73,665 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHUY. Benchmark raised their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. 76,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,430. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $584.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

