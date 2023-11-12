AdvisorShares Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 0.9% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after buying an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,827,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,906 shares of company stock worth $6,221,739 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $4.69 on Friday, hitting $344.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,524. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $272.70 and a 52-week high of $363.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

