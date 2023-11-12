AdvisorShares Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 39.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,868 shares of company stock worth $2,224,961 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson Stock Up 1.5 %

Matson stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.91. The company had a trading volume of 229,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,377. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.86 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

