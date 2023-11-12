AdvisorShares Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE PAG traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.17. The company had a trading volume of 118,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.54 and its 200 day moving average is $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.97 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Penske Automotive Group

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,387.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.