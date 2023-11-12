AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 118,309 Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,309 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Cybin worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBN. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cybin by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46,129 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cybin by 926.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cybin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cybin by 370.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 58,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cybin by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 313,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,289,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,371. Cybin Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Cybin ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cybin Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cybin from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

