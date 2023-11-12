AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 130 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $147,098.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at $542,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $147,098.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at $542,017.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $78.00. The stock had a trading volume of 116,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,472. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.85.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.