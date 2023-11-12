AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 24 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of KLA by 7.9% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in KLA by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in KLA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded up $27.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $534.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $476.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.18. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $536.14.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,276 shares of company stock worth $2,922,795 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.24.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

