AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 34 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 70.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $109,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.04. 254,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,500. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.65 and a 12 month high of $382.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,203,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,203,111.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,104,515.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,115 shares of company stock valued at $32,942,868 over the last three months. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Further Reading

