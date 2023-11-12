AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 43,620 Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,620 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of AFC Gamma worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 325.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares during the period. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

Shares of AFCG stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,815. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $222.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.04.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

AFC Gamma Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.65%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.25%.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

