ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.39

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.39 and traded as low as $39.93. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 4,245 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

ageas SA/NV Stock Performance

ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $1.1195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

