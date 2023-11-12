AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Up 69.2% in October

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the October 15th total of 39,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 284,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Trading Down 10.2 %

NASDAQ:AGRI opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.06. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $84.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29.

Institutional Trading of AgriFORCE Growing Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

