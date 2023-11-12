Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $134.00 at KeyCorp

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $110.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $111.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.94.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $422,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,628.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $781,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,664. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

