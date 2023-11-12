Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Alaunos Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance

TCRT stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCRT. Laidlaw cut Alaunos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright cut Alaunos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,231,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine.

