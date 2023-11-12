Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on January 15th

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance
Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$7.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.71. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$6.75 and a 1 year high of C$13.94.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$856.21 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.7675781 earnings per share for the current year.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.
