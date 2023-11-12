Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on January 15th

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$7.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.71. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$6.75 and a 1 year high of C$13.94.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$856.21 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.7675781 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.