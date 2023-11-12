Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $5.61 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.216 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.40%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -113.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. CSFB lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

