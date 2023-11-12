AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.21

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.21 and traded as low as $9.78. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 44,818 shares traded.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0327 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 14.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 112,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 739,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,050,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 229,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 213,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

