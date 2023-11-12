Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05), reports. The company had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.61%.

Allianz Price Performance

ALIZY opened at $23.81 on Friday. Allianz has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Allianz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

About Allianz

(Get Free Report)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.