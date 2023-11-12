Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05), reports. The company had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.61%.
Allianz Price Performance
ALIZY opened at $23.81 on Friday. Allianz has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
