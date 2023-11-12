AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $819,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,381.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $819,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,381.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.78, for a total value of $2,007,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $28,440,286.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,100 shares of company stock worth $10,628,024 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWAV. TheStreet downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.78.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 1.2 %

SWAV opened at $160.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.01. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

