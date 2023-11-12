Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 65.6% in October

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the October 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,778,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Alstom Price Performance
Alstom stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.
About Alstom
