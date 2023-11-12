Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.62

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.62 and traded as low as $13.66. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 28,847 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Altius Minerals Trading Down 0.5 %

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0596 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

